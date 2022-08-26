Ashok Gehlot Slams Ghulam Nabi Azad Over His Resignation; 'Congress Gave Him Everything'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who is close to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi slammed Ghulam Nabi Azad over the latter's resignation from the Congress party and said that nobody in the country would have known Azad without Gandhis. Notably, Azad on Friday resigned from Congress and said that inexperienced sycophants in Congress have started running the affairs of the Grand Old Party.

Speaking to reporters over Ghulam Nabi Azad's 'sycophants' remark, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "During Sanjay Gandhi era, these people (Azad) were considered as sycophants. Today they are calling sycophants to others. Ghulam Nabi Azad and others who were with Sanjay Gandhi were called sycophants. But Sanjay Gandhi did not care and that’s why Azad became a so big leader. If under pressure, Sanjay Gandhi would have removed these people, in a way they are demanding Rahul Gandhi to do so, then there would have been no Ghulam Nabi Azad. Nobody would have known Azad’s name in the country."

"I am shocked that the person who got everything in life, today is giving such remarks. This is beyond my understanding... Congress has given a lot to people like Azad. Today his identity in the country is due to Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Narshima Rao and Sonia Gandhi. The way he has expressed his feeling is not right," Gehlot said. He also called Azad's opinon"not appropriate".

Notably, reacting to Azad's resignation, Congress leaders while addressing a press conference on Friday questioned the timing of his exit and called the reaction "most unfortunate and regrettable".

Azad quits Congress

In a massive blow for Congress, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the primary membership of the Sonia Gandhi-led party on Friday. In his 5-page long resignation letter, Azad exposed the Congress party and recalled several reasons behind the failure of the grand old party.

The former Congress leader slammed Rahul Gandhi in his letter and said, "Unfortunately after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after 2013 when he was appointed as the vice president by you, the entire consultative mechanism which earlier existed was demolished by him."

'Important decisions were taken by Rahul Gandhi's security guards, PAs': Azad

Attacking further in his 5-page letter, Azad said, "All senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party. One of the most glaring examples of this immaturity was the tearing up of a government ordinance in the full glare of the media by Rahul Gandhi."

"Worse still the 'remote control model' that demolished institutional integrity of UPA govt now got applied to INC. While you're just a nominal figure heard all the important decisions were being taken by Shri Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards & PAs," he said.

He in his resignation letter said that the organisation's entire election process is a farce and asserted that a proxy was being supported to take over the party.