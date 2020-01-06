Ashok Gehlot Slams Imran's Pak Govt After Attack On Nankana Sahib, Killing Of Sikh Man

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday strongly condemned the murder of a minority Sikh community member in Pakistan's Peshawar that took place shortly after an angry mob attacked the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara, and demanded severe punishment to the perpetrators of crimes against Sikh minority in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Ashok Gehlot said that the Pakistan government should take action against the killers of Ravinder Singh who was the brother of a Sikh journalist and demanded the apprehension of those involved in vandalism the holiest Sikh shrine of Nankana Sahib Gurudwara.

Condemn in strongest words the killing of Sikh youth in Pakistan that follows recent attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara. Pak govt must take action to give severe punishment to perpetrators of this crime and also bring to book those behind vandalism at the holy shrine. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 6, 2020

Sikh man shot dead in Pak

The incident took place on Sunday when a Sikh journalist's brother was shot dead by an unidentified person in Pakistan's Peshawar, exposing the neighbour's treatment towards its minorities. The body of 25-year-old Ravinder Singh was found in the area of Chamkani police station on Sunday, who was in the city for a short while to shop for his wedding.

This case of cold-blooded murder in Pakistan, which followed the gheraoing of one of the holiest Sikh shrines, comes at a time when the country's persecution of its minorities is under minute focus. Even a report filed by the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) had stated back in December that religious freedom is affected and deteriorated under Imran Khan's government in Pakistan.

Attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara

On Friday, a video emerged where around 400 Muslims of Nankana Sahib attacked the revered Gurdwara Nanam Asthana and nearby residences of local Sikhs with stones.

The incident reportedly took place around 5 pm. Sources within the security apparatus say that Pakistani authorities aided this protest and made absolutely no effort to bring the situation under control.

As per sources, the protesters declared that they will soon change the name from Nankana Sahib to Ghulaman-e-Mustafa. Further, the mob allegedly claimed that 'no Sikh will remain in Nankana'.

