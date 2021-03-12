Ashok Gehlot Slams PM Modi For Not Highlighting Legacy Of Freedom Fighters From Congress

Flagging off a padayatra in Jaipur to mark the 91st anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi's Dandi March, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a range of issues including the ongoing farmers' protest. The veteran Congress leader lambasted PM Modi for failing to invoke the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru, Abdul Kalam Azad and other freedom fighters who worked under 'Gandhi's guidance' on his foreign visits. Gehlot also accused the NDA government of portraying 'one-sided' history as he called on the Centre to not 'underestimate' the contribution of freedom fighters associated with the Congress.

"When PM Modi was welcomed abroad, I was delighted. I expressed that it was because of him that the status of the country has increased. The achievements of India are so significant that any leader will be respected naturally. But the PM never mentioned the name of nation builders like Pandit Nehru, Abdul Kalam Azad... These people worked under Gandhi guidance. If you tell the truth about heroes like Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Bose, the youth will benefit because politics has now become very dangerous," the Rajasthan CM said. READ | Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot disputes Health ministry's 'No vaccine shortage' remark

'Govt should never be stubborn'

Reiterating his attack on the Centre over the farmers' protest, Gehlot questioned if it would make any difference if the government rolls back the three farm laws. Reacting to the meddling of foreign personalities into the farmers' protest, the Rajasthan CM remarked, 'India is becoming infamous' in many parts of the world. Calling out Centre's 'stubborn' attitude, Gehlot said, "I say again and again that governments should never be stubborn, governments should always bow down before the public, in front of the 'Janata Janardan', in front of the voters. Nothing has to be done, it is just a matter of making decisions, which Prime Minister Modi has to take, the government has to take."

Responding to a question, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said that the foot march in Jaipur has been organized as "democracy is hard to find in the country and is under threat". All agencies are under the control of the government, he alleged. His comments come just a day after former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi shared a Swedish report opining that 'India is no longer a democratic country'.

Farmers continue to protest against the three farm laws at the borders of the national capital for over 100 days now. Ending the hiatus in discussions with the Centre over the three farm laws, nearly 32 farmers' unions have decided to form a panel to resume the talks with the Union government. The panel which has been constituted comprises 9 members and will lead the negotiations with the Centre which had taken a hit after the violent tractor rally on January 26. Earlier, farmers' unions led by the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) agitating at the borders had refused to hold talks with the Supreme Court-constituted panel to mediate between the Centre and the farmers. The Centre had offered unions to put off the three laws for 1.5 years to hold clause wise deliberations in the 11th round of discussions, which was rejected by the farm unions as well.