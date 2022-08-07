'Ashok Gehlot Speaking Language Of Rapists': DCW Chief Slams Rajasthan CM's Remark On Rape

Appalled by the statement of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who blamed the strict punitive laws for rape-related murders in the country, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Sunday asked the CM not to speak the language of rapists.

"Sir, stop speaking the language of rapists. Stop making fun of the Nirbhaya rape that shook the nation. Any amount of condemnation for this statement of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is less," she said in a tweet.

CM Gehlot had, on Friday, claimed that rape-related murders had witnessed an uptick following the Nirbhaya case verdict, in which four convicts were awarded death sentences.

"Due to the strict law on the hanging of culprits after the Nirbhaya case, the incidents of murder after rape have increased. This is a dangerous trend being seen in the country," the senior Congress leader said, inviting criticism from all corners.

Noting that barbaric rapes are taking place all over the nation today, the DCW chief said these strict laws were implemented after great difficulties and agitation. "Such statements of politicians break the morale of every victim. The job of leaders is to give women safety and not to make unnecessary statements," she wrote on Twitter.

In the aftermath of the Nirbhaya case, The Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 was passed that amended several provisions of Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, the Indian Evidence Act, and the Criminal Procedure Code.

On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ''Nirbhaya'' (fearless), was savagely raped and brutalized on a moving bus in south Delhi. The woman died after a fortnight-long battle in the hospital. Six people, including a juvenile, were named as accused and four of the convicts were hanged on March 20, 2020-- 7 years after the incident.

Ashok Gehlot faces backlash for rape remark

CM Ashok Gehlot's statement criticising the Nirbhaya verdict drew widespread condemnation from the BJP, which accused Congress of trivialising and justifying heinous crimes of rape and murder.

"Gehlot blames strict rape laws not the rapists! Says rape-related murders increased after laws were tightened post Nirbhaya! Not the first such statement! He also said most rape cases are fake! His minister said 'mardon ka pradesh hence rapes take place'," BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted.

Poonawala questioned the silence of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra "even as Rajasthan has become the top state in women atrocities."