Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stated on Thursday that arrogance does not work in democracy and that to persuade the public, democracy involves "bowing down”. He made this statement days after the Centre announced the repeal of farm rules. "Farmers are pained because many of them died. It is the duty of the government to create an environment conducive to talks. I think they will come forward to find a solution. Arrogance does not work in a democracy, you need to bow down and convince the public, " Gehlot told the media.

"No agitation goes on for a year. In a democracy, the government either has to convince the other party or convince themselves. The matter escalated to such an extent that PM apologised to the nation and farmers," he added.

They are still upset, he said, referring to the farmers' demand for a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and compensation for those who died during the protest. He stated that the Agriculture Minister and his colleagues should talk to them. Rakesh Tikait, a leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, stated earlier on Thursday that they recently wrote a letter to the Central government, alleging that the government does not want to talk about the Minimum Support Price, which would benefit farmers across the country. Despite the announcement to remove the farm laws, he noted, the challenges remain. On Sunday, Gurnam Singh Charuni, the Haryana leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), declared that no talks on the minimum support price and compensation for farmers who died during the farmers' protest had taken place.

Sharad Pawar, the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), slammed the Narendra Modi-led union government, alleging that the decision to repeal farm legislation was made with the approaching Indian elections in mind. Before addressing the NCP's youth wing convention in Mahabaleshwar in Satara district, the former Union agricultural minister spoke to the media about the decision to remove farm laws, which sparked widespread protests last year. Speaking further about the approaching elections in Maharashtra, he stated that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will serve out its full term and will be re-elected in the next polls.

