Ashok Gehlot To Introduce New Farm Bills In Rajasthan Assembly Following Punjab’s Example

The Congress government in Rajasthan led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is all set to negate the central farm laws by following the footsteps of the Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. Gehlot will soon hold an assembly session where he will introduce new farm bills and also pass an ordinance over the central farm bills. The state assembly session is likely to commence in the first week of November, according to sources.

On Tuesday after Punjab Assembly passed four bills to bypass the three central farm laws, Gehlot said that it will follow the suit by bringing a bill on the lines of the Amarinder Singh government. He also said that Congress will continue to oppose the three farm laws and termed them as anti-farmer. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting, presided over by CM Gehlot.

Punjab Assembly passes bills

The Punjab Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed four bills and adopted a resolution against the farm laws enacted by the Parliament last month. Punjab became the first state in India to amend The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Except for BJP MLAs who were absent from the House, the Assembly also unanimously passed a resolution rejecting the Centre's farm laws and the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Demanding their immediate annulment, the resolution called upon the Union government to pass an ordinance to protect the MSP and guarantee government procurement.

About the amended bills

The Farmers Produce Trade & Commerce Promotion & Facilitation (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 ensures that wheat or paddy cannot be purchased except for a price equal to or greater than the Minimum Support Price. Anyone buying below the MSP shall be imprisoned for three years. The second bill- The Essential Commodities (Special Provision & Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks to protect consumers from hoarding and black marketing of agriculture produce.

While the Farmers Agreement on Price Assurance & Farm Services(Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 provides that no sale or purchase of wheat and paddy under a farming agreement shall take place below the MSP. Besides this, another bill was cleared to ensure that the land of farmers up to 2.5 acres cannot be attached in any recovery proceedings. Subsequently, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh along with Congress, SAD and AAP MLAs met Governor VPS Badnore, requesting him to give assent to the bills.

