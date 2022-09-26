Ashok Gehlot To Lose Support For Congress Chief's Poll? Party Flags 'conflict Of Interest'

In an exclusive scoop on Monday, Republic TV learnt that the Congress high command is highly miffed with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. A day earlier, over 90 Gehlot camp loyalists skipped the Congress Legislature Party meeting and submitted their resignation to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in protest against the possible move to elevate Sachin Pilot as the CM. Gehlot has been at loggerheads with Pilot ever since the latter led a rebellion in July 2020. As per sources, Gehlot is now unlikely to get the support of the Gandhis for his bid to become the Congress president.

Ajay Maken reveals sequence of events

AICC Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken who was sent as an observer to attend the CLP meeting on Sunday laid bare the tactics used by the Gehlot camp legislators. Speaking to the media, he revealed that Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi and Pratap Khachariyawas put forth three pre-conditions to pass a resolution empowering the Congress president to choose the next Rajasthan CM. Gehlot will have to step down as the CM in line with the 'one-person, one-post' principle adopted at the party's Chintan Shivir in Udaipur earlier this year as he is contesting the president's election.

Ajay Maken explained, "First, they said that you can pass a resolution to empower the president. But in the resolution, include that the decision should be taken after October 19. But if Ashok Gehlot moves a resolution leaving everything to the Congress president and when he becomes president after October 19, he will empower himself on his own resolution. There can't be a bigger conflict of interest than this. So, we said don't do this. But they said that you will have to say this publicly and make it a part of the resolution."

He added, "We said it has been Congress' tradition that we talk to everyone separately so that the MLA can say whatever he wants to do without any pressure. But they said that we will talk in groups and you have to say this publicly. Third, they said only one among the 102 MLAs who were loyal to Ashok Gehlot should be made the CM and no one from Sachin Pilot or his group should be made the CM. We said that we will convey your sentiment to the Congress president. And the Congress president will take a decision after consulting everyone including Ashok Gehlot."

#BREAKING | Mallikarjun Kharge & I came here as AICC observers to hold a meeting in accordance with CM's convenience at the latter's residence. We were continuously telling the MLAs who didn't come to come & talk one-to-one: AICC observer Ajay Makenhttps://t.co/pJdhfom7Rz pic.twitter.com/0fJ7BCwZk6 — Republic (@republic) September 26, 2022

However, the observers put their put down and made it clear that the resolution can't be passed with strings attached. Commenting on the possibility of taking disciplinary action against MLAs who gathered at Rajasthan Minister Shanti Dhariwal's residence, Maken observed, "Prime facie, this is a violation of party discipline. When an official meeting is convened, if someone calls a parallel meeting, this is a breach of discipline. We will see what action is taken later". He along with Mallikarjun Kharge will now head to Delhi and submit their report to the Congress high command.