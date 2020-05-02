Ashok Gehlot To Refrain From Birthday Celebrations Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the entire country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that he would refrain from celebrating his birthday which is on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Gehlot stated that it is a time of difficulties for Rajasthan and the entire country and it is important to come out of this crisis 'unscathed.'

He added that the blessings and affection of people is what matters and he remains committed to save lives and provide relief amid the pandemic.

I have decided not to celebrate birthday tomorrow as we are battling #COVID19Pandemic. It is a time of difficulties for our state & nation and what is important is to come out of this crisis unscathed. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 2, 2020

For me, what matters is the blessings and affection of ppl of the state & that I should not leave any stone unturned in this fight against #corona. I am fully committed along with state govt to save lives & to provide relief to ppl so that we can come out of this troubling phase. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 2, 2020

I am grateful to all of you for your support and cooperation and for your patience, self-discipline, determination and sacrifice during this period of #lockdown. #राजस्थान_सतर्क_है — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 2, 2020

COVID crisis in Rajasthan

The Coronavirus death toll climbed to 65 after three more people, including a minor, succumbed to the infection in Rajasthan, which reported 54 fresh cases on Saturday. So far, 2,720 virus cases have been reported from the state. According to an official, two of the deaths were reported from the worst-hit Jaipur and one from Jodhpur. Jaipur alone accounts for 36 coronavirus deaths in the state.

The official said a 55-year-old man from the Ramganj area was brought dead to the government-run Swai Man Singh hospital in Jaipur on Friday. His sample was taken and he was found infected with the virus. The other victim was a 15-year-old boy from the Jaipur's Chandpole area. He died at the J K Lon hospital on Friday after he was brought there with symptoms of Coronavirus. The boy’s test report came after his death, confirming it to be a case of Coronavirus.

Of the 2,720 patient so far, 1,121 have recovered, of which 714 have been discharged from hospitals. The state has 1,534 active cases now.

