Ashok Gehlot To Undergo Angioplasty At Jaipur's SMS Hospital After Experiencing Chest Pain

Rajasthan Chief Minister on Friday, August 27, gave an update on his health condition and informed that he will undergo angioplasty in SMS hospital of Jaipur. He experienced severe chest pain on Thursday, August 26. Earlier in April, Ashok Gehlot was tested positive for COVID-19, after his wife was reported positive for the infection.

CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted about his health condition, "Just got my CT NGO done in SMS hospital. Angioplasty will be done.I am happy that I'm getting it done at SMS Hospital".

Post Covid I was having health issues & Since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT NGO done in SMS hospital.Angioplasty will be done.I am happy that I'm getting it done at SMS Hospital.I am fine & will be back soon.Your blessings & well wishes r with me. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 27, 2021

CM Gehlot on the possible third wave of COVID-19

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Thursday, raised concerns about a possible third COVID-19 wave hitting India, citing a shortage of vaccines and rapid mutations of the 2019 coronavirus.

CM Gehlot tweeted, "Due to the low availability of the COVID vaccine and the decrease in the effectiveness of the Kovid vaccine due to new variants of the corona, the possibility of a third wave increases. Therefore it is very important that utmost care is taken. The government of India should also prepare ahead by sharing experiences with other countries".

In another tweet, he said, "We all have to be prepared in view of the possibility of a third wave. The state government has set up a genome sequencing lab at SMS Hospital for testing new variants. At least one vaccine dose has been given to more than 4 crore people and both doses have been given to more than 1 crore people in the state".

COVID-19 situation in India

In a recent update to the COVID-19 situation in India, as of Friday, August 27, the country has reported 44,658 fresh Coronavirus cases with 32,988 recoveries and 496 deaths in the last 24 hours. While Kerala has recorded 30,007 COVID positive cases and 162 deaths on Thursday.

As per the Health Ministry, to date, India has reported a total of 3,26,03,188 COVID cases with 3,18,21,428 recoveries. Currently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.60%.

And in a major milestone achievement, 50 percent of the eligible population has been administered with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India. So far, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed the 61 Crore landmark.

Image: PTI