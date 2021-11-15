Ashok Gehlot Urges Centre To Further Reduce Excise Duty On Petrol, Diesel Prices

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged the Central government to further cut excise duty on petrol and diesel prices. While reiterating his take in relation to fuel prices in the country, CM Gehlot hinted at the upcoming elections in 2022 and called for a 'promise' of the PM Modi-led that fuel prices would not surge once the polls across five states concluded.

"We demand the Central government to further cut petrol and diesel prices. If the Centre reduces fuel prices, then, it will be reduced in the states too," CM Gehlot said.

'Petrol prices will be hiked after 2022 elections': Rajasthan CM

"We know that after elections are over in five states in 2022, fuel prices will start rising again, therefore we want a promise from the Central government that it will not hike fuel price further," he stated.

In a bid to bring down the petrol prices of the two petroleum products which witnessed an upward trend on the international market graphs, the Centre, in November 2021, significantly reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to render relief to consumers during the festive season. The Ministry of Finance had announced that excise duty on petrol will come down by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10. Further, it directed the states to 'commensurately reduce' VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

Petrol prices and diesel prices

Currently, in the National Capital, a litre of petrol costs Rs 103.97, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 86.67, according to the Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel cost Rs 94.14 per litre. Meanwhile, in Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel remained steady at Rs 101.40 and Rs 91.43 per litre, respectively. Despite the fact that petrol prices have been unchanged for eleven days, all four metro cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata) remain above the Rs 100-mark.

In Uttar Pradesh, the price of petrol and diesel is Rs 95.09 and Rs 86.59 a litre, respectively. In Ghaziabad today, a litre of petrol costs Rs 95.23, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 86.80. Andaman and Nicobar have the cheapest petrol in the country, at Rs 82.96 per litre. In Itanagar, a litre of petrol costs Rs 92.02. Ladakh has had the most drop in diesel prices, with a reduction of Rs 19.61 per litre. In Andaman and Nicobar, diesel is currently the cheapest, costing Rs 77.13 a litre. Diesel rates in Rajasthan's Jaipur, on the other hand, are over Rs 100 per litre, at Rs 108.39.

Twenty-five states and Union Territories (UTs) have cut their fuel VAT as a result of the central government's reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel. However, eleven states and union territories run by parties other than the BJP have yet to announce tax cuts. Among the states included are Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Lakshadweep, and Rajasthan.