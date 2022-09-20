Ashok Gehlot Vs G23 Neta In Congress President Election? Rahul Gandhi's Silence Fuels Buzz

As Rahul Gandhi is yet to disclose his decision on whether he will contest the Congress president's election, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is being touted as a candidate. Reportedly, he shall be backed by the party top brass in the scenario that the Wayanad MP refuses to fight this election. However, sources revealed that Gehlot is reluctant to take up this responsibility and is trying to convince Gandhi to throw his hat in the ring. Interestingly, the Congress state units in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and J&K have passed resolutions backing Rahul Gandhi for the party's top post.

On Monday, speculation about G23 leader Shashi Tharoor filing his candidature gained traction after he called on Congress president Sonia Gandhi. As per sources, the Thiruvananthapuram MP conveyed to her that he can make internal democracy stronger by fighting the Congress president's election. To this, the Congress president purportedly replied that anyone including him is free to contest the polls.

Sources close to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot say, rather than thinking of running for Congress President he is trying to persuade Rahul Gandhi to do so. He remains a loyal soldier of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.



Congress president's election

While Sonia Gandhi was at the helm of affairs of Congress for 19 years which witnessed the United Progressive Alliance emerging victorious in 2004 as well as the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, her son Rahul Gandhi replaced her in December 2017. Following a series of defeats in state elections combined with the disastrous performance of Congress in the 2019 General elections, he announced his decision to step down. After attempts to persuade him to take back his resignation failed, Sonia Gandhi assumed interim charge of the party in August 2019.

Despite the letter penned by the G23 leaders and a series of election defeats in 2020 and 2021, the election for the Congress president's post was delayed. While announcing the election schedule on August 28, party general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal clarified that any party worker can file his nomination. However, multiple loyalists of Rahul Gandhi including Salman Khurshid and Mallikarjun Kharge have publicly expressed a desire for him to return as the Congress president once more.