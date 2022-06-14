Ashok Gehlot Warns PM Modi Over ED Questioning Of Rahul Gandhi; 'country Will Not Spare'

Launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing ED questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi in connection to the National Herald money laundering case, senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday warned PM Modi over the "misusing" of central agencies against the opposition.

Speaking to ANI late at night on Monday, Gehlot said, "I would like to tell Modi Ji that God gave you the chance to be the PM of the country. Don't make CBI, Income Tax, or ED treat the people of the country like this, or else the country will not spare you either."

Furthermore, condemning the questioning of Rahul Gandhi in the ED office till late at night, Gehlot stated that laws are meant to be equal for all, however, "the way ED is carrying out the questioning till late midnight is very wrong". Furthering his tirade at the BJP and the RSS, the Rajasthan CM further questioned why no questioning is being done in many other multi-crore money laundering cases.

"Be it the BJP or the RSS, everyone is looting the country, however, the ED is not paying attention to it. The Prime Minister should come forward and address the country on inflation, unemployment, tension, and violence," he added.

Rahul Gandhi grilled by ED for 10 hours in two sessions

Notably, Gehlot's scathing remarks came in the backdrop of party leader Rahul Gandhi being questioned by the ED in the National Herald case on Monday following which, he has been again summoned on Tuesday, June 14. Gandhi left the ED office in Delhi after around 9-10 hours of questioning till late at night.

Earlier in the day, several Congress leaders and workers staged massive protests outside the AICC headquarters in the national capital over the summons sent to Rahul Gandhi and party supremo Sonia Gandhi. Key leaders like Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, leaders like Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, Harish Rawat, Shakti Sinh Gohil, Anil Chaudhry, Randeep Singh Surjewala, a few MPs and workers were seen heading towards the ED office as they took part in the party's Satyagraha march.

However, many of them were detained at various police stations in Delhi and were later released.

Image: PTI/ANI