Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Welcomes Ajay Maken As AICC General Secretary In-charge Of State

Welcoming the decision of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday congratulated party leader Ajay Maken on his appointment as All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary in-charge of the state. Taking to Twitter, Gehlot expressed hope that Maken’s vast experience would help in strengthening and energising the party workers in the state.

I welcome the decision of CP Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji to appoint Shri @ajaymaken as AICC General Secretary in-charge of #Rajasthan. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 16, 2020

I congratulate Shri Maken and hope that his vast organisational experience will help strengthen the party and energise the party workers in the state. Eagerly looking forward to working with him. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 16, 2020

Ashok Gehlot also thanked the outgoing Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande for his brief role in the state as the AICC General Secretary. The Rajasthan CM commended Pande’s efforts in establishing coordination between the Congress administration and the state government during the crisis period.

My heartiest thanks to Shri Avinash Pandey ji for his valuable support and guidance as the AICC in-charge of Rajasthan. His efforts to establish coordination between the party organisation and the govt have been highly commendable. I wish him all the best. @avinashpandeinc — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 16, 2020

Congress replaces AICC General Secretary

Two days after Rajasthan government won the trust vote, the Congress high command removed Avinash Pande from the post of AICC General Secretary of the state, apparently on the demand of ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. In his place, Ajay Maken, former Union Minister and trusted confidant of Rahul Gandhi has been given the charge of Rajasthan.

Ajay Maken has returned to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) after a gap of nearly five years. It is said that Sachin Pilot demanded Pande's removal after his return to the party fold.

The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan won the trust vote in the state Assembly on Friday through voice vote. The two groups led by Gehlot and Pilot reunited ahead of the Assembly session.

Sachin Pilot had the support of 18 other MLAs. He was sacked as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief last month after his differences with Gehlot came out in the open, causing a political crisis in the state. Pilot was miffed after a SOG was sent to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

(With inputs from agency)