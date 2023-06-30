Ashok Gehlot's Leg Injury A Coincidence Or Part Of Politics? BJP Raise Suspicion

Ahead of the crucial Rajasthan Assembly polls slated later this year, Congress' top brass held multiple meetings earlier this month in the national capital to end the evergrowing tussle between heavyweight leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi also met with Pilot and Gehlot, sources claimed.

To solve infighting in the state unit, sources in the Rajasthan Congress claimed that the party's top brass have also decided to hand over a crucial role to Sachin Pilot before July 6. In this regard, a mega meeting has been organised in Rajasthan's Salasar on July 1 and 2. Top leaders including Gehlot were expected to attend the meeting. However, Gehlot was reported to be injured days before the meeting which could have elevated Pilot in the party.

Is the injury a coincidence or part of politics?

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot suffered a leg injury on Thursday (June 29). He was immediately rushed to hospital where the doctor stated that he has fractured a left toe and also suffered an injury in the right toe. After treatment, Gehlot returned to his home. The chief minister was recommended a week's rest.

Reports suggest that Gehlot suffers through an ailment whenever the party's high command calls a meeting to take a decision possibly not in favour of the chief minister. Earlier, he went to complete isolation after getting in contact with a COVID-19-positive patient in September 2020, calling off all the party meetings. In yet another incident, Gehlot underwent coronary angiography, angioplasty, and stenting after complaints of chest pain in August 2021.

Sources said that the Congress' top brass was to make a major organisational and cabinet rejig in Rajasthan given the upcoming assembly polls, which may have witnessed Pilot rising in party ranks. However, Gehlot's injury has given a major political blow to the senior leadership as well as the Pilot camp.

State BJP spokesperson Ram Lal Sharma also highlighted the chronology of Gehlot's injury regarding the meeting called by Congress' high command. "When Delhi wants to decide Rajasthan Congress, then CM Gehlot's political accidents happen. Whenever the people sent by Congress from Delhi arrive, the meeting venue is also changed. People do not understand why these political accidents happen only when there are possibilities of decisions not favourable to the CM," said Sharma.