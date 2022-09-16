Rajasthan tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh made a controversial remark in a rather embarrassing incident to his own government on Thursday as he highlighted the bad condition of roads in the State.

Taking a jibe at PWD minister Bhajanlal Jatav during an event he said that "Roads are so bad if a pregnant woman is being taken to hospital, delivery of baby will happen on way itself". After this statement, people present at the event including the ministers on stage burst into laughter. Notably, Singh made this remark in the presence of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot

"This strap (cervical collar) which I am wearing around my neck is because of you. Get these roads repaired. What will Chiranjeevi Yojana do in the state? The roads are so bad that if a pregnant lady is taken to the hospital, her delivery will happen on the way. He said, 'Get these roads built, brother, I have to hear from people every day. You have to wear this strap," said Vishvendra Singh.

Rajasthan tourism min Vishvendra Singh brings up issue of bad condition of roads, points it to PWD min Bhajanlal Jatav at Bharatpur event in CM Gehlot's presence



He says "Roads are so bad if pregnant woman is being taken to hospital, delivery of baby will happen on way itself" pic.twitter.com/FMzzCHkD5a — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 15, 2022

Earlier this month, CM Gehlot publicly reprimanded the officials for the poor condition of roads in Jodhpur. Gehlot had said that the roads of Jodhpur are very bad. Those officers who do not want to be transferred out of the district will have to fix the roads.

The event was organised in Bharatpur to honour the block-level finalists of the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Competition. District In-charge Minister Ramesh Meena, Technical Education Minister Dr Subhash Garg, Cabinet Minister Bhajanlal Jatav Congress state president Govind Singh, MLA Bayana Amar Singh Jatav, MLA Wajib Ali along with Congress officials and workers were also present at the event.

