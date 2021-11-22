Rift between Sachin Pilot and Gehlot continues as the Rajasthan CM's newly appointed 'advisor' Ramkesh Meena, on Monday, urged the party High Command to accommodate Pilot in the Central leadership. As per sources, Meena claimed that Sachin Pilot enjoyed no ground support and all his demands were now fulfilled. Claiming that Congress had lost 50-60 seats under Pilot's leadership as PCC chief, Meena refuted any chances of Pilot being made party's CM face in 2023.

Gehlot camp MLA urges Congress to move Pilot to Delhi

"Show the door to Sachin Pilot. What he wanted has been fulfilled now. Sachin Pilot is an outsider politician, what work does he have in Rajasthan? When he was made PCC chief, the party lost on 50-60 seats, now we can't take more losses. To be CM, one must have blessings, not ill-wishes," he the independent MLA. Meena, along with other independent MLAs - Babu Lal Nagar, Sanyam Lodha and Congress MLAs Jitendra Singh, Rajkumar Sharma and Danish Abrar were appointed as advisors to CM after missing out on a cabinet berth.

Rajasthan cabinet expansion

On Sunday, 15 MLAs took oath as ministers - 5 from the Sachin Pilot camp and 6 from the Ashok Gehlot camp. Pilot 'loyalists' Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha and Brijendra Ola secured ministerial berths with Choudhury securing a cabinet berth. Other cabinet ministers who were sworn-in are -Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Shakuntala Rawat, Govind Ram Meghwal, Mahesh Joshi, Ramlal Jat, Vishvendra Singh, Mamta Bhupesh, Tikaram Juli, Ramesh Meena, Bhajanlal Jatav.

Miffed at missing out on a cabinet berth, four BSP-turned-Congress MLAs - Lakhan Meena, Wajib Ali, Joginder Awana, Sandeep Yadav, six MLAs from Alwar and two Bharatpur MLAs skipped the oath ceremony. All 12 MLAs - from the Gehlot camp - lamented as being punished inspite of 'saving the Gehlot govt' amid Sachin Pilot's failed rebellion in 2020. Ahead of the cabinet expansion, Gehlot attempted to mollify those who were not given a berth saying, 'those MLAs who did not get a place in the cabinet had worked as hard as those MLAs who got a place'.

Recently, ex-Dy CM Sachin Pilot and CM Ashok Gehlot met with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion. Sources report that Pilot was seeking clarity about his 'future role' in the party. Recently, Pilot expressed dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed by the three-member committee in the last one year, warning of an imminent split in the party if no solution is found. Pilot had staged a failed rebellion with 18 MLAs in 2020, only to return to Congress folds later.