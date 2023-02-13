Ashok Gehlot's OSD Interrogated Again By Delhi Police, Maintains 'I Didn't Tap Any Calls'

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Lokesh Sharma was interrogated by the Delhi Police yet again on Monday over the phone tapping case dating back to July 2020. Speaking to Republic TV, Sharma said that he was served a notice by the police for the sixth time and added that he his fully cooperating in the interrogation.

"This is their procedure on the investigation. I have showed up whenever they have called me and I am fully supporting the crime branch and Delhi Police. Previously I have appeared here twice and I have answered all questions asked during the interrogations that lasted four to five hours," Sharma told Republic TV. He, however, also mentioned the writ that he has proposed in the High Court to quash the FIR registered against him.

"The writ is pending. The hearing is on February 20 so I think the court will keep it under consideration and also consider my cooperation," Sharma added.

'I didn't tap any phone': Lokesh Sharma

The case pertains to the tapping of alleged phone calls between senior BJP leader and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other Congress leaders and it was allegedly carried out by Sharma. It was also alleged that he later circulated those phone calls in which plans were being discussed to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan.

"I did not tap any phone. I got the tapes via social media. In the tapes there were conversations to bring down the government. I shared it with media and public as responsible citizen. The conversations I sent to media can be verified by agencies," Sharma said.

On March 25, 2021, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Sharma for criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and unlawfully intercepting telegraphic signals (telephonic conversation) on a complaint lodged by Shekhawat, the BJP MP from Jodhpur. Sharma has appeared for questioning twice -- on December 6, 2021, and May 14, 2022 -- and submitted reasons for not being able to appear on three other dates. Last month, the Crime Branch moved an application in Delhi High Court seeking vacating of the interim order on the grounds that Sharma has been misusing the interim protection and delaying the investigation.

(With agency inputs)