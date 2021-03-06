Ashoke Dinda Confident Of Dethroning TMC In Moina As BJP Fields Ex-cricketer In WB Polls

As BJP announced its first candidate list for the upcoming West Bengal elections on Saturday, the saffron party eyeing to de-throne the TMC has provided a ticket to former India cricketer Ashoke Dinda, who recently made the jump into politics. Dinda, who will be making his electoral debut, has been fielded from the Moina constituency where the TMC in power. Speaking after the announcement of the candidate list, Ashoke Dinda expressed confidence in emerging victorious from Moina.

"Moina is a crucial seat. TMC has won it in the last elections. I belong to Moina and all the people love me here and I am from the same community and have also represented India. We will surely defeat them. In the last 10 years, TMC has done nothing for the people. I have seen people crying. There is no relief, no infrastructure and people do not even get their daily wages despite working," Dinda told Republic TV on Saturday evening.

"When I hung up my cricket boots, then only I joined politics. I wish to dedicate 12-15 hours of my day to the public which is why I have retired. It is not that I will run away after taking votes," he added.

Just three weeks after announcing retirement from international cricket, former Team India pacer Ashoke Dinda joined the BJP on February 24 in the run up to the West Bengal assembly elections. The former Indian cricketer joined the saffron party at a public meeting in Kolkata in the presence of MoS Environment Babul Supriyo, BJP Bengal's vice-president Arjun Singh and ex-TMC neta Suvendu Adhikari. Dinda's joining comes on a day when another Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary joined the saffron party's rival faction - TMC.

On February 2 this year, Ashoke Dinda called it a day on his international career after having represented India in 13 ODIs and nine T20Is where he managed to register 12, and, 17 scalps respectively. The 36-year-old who made his ODI debut in May 2010, thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly saying that the former India captain always supported him.

BJP confirms 57 candidates

Setting up Suvendu Adhikari against Mamata Banerjee for the Nandigram seat, BJP Central Election Committee on Saturday, announced its candidates for the first two phases i.e - 57 candidates. Tho top names fielded include ex-TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, former cricketer Ashoke Dinda and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh. The BJP CEC held a meeting to decide on Bengal poll candidates - chaired by PM Modi, JP Nadda, Amit Shah, BJP Bengal leaders - Kailash Vijayawargiya, Dilip Ghosh, Mukul Roy, Suvendu Adhikari, and others on March 4. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

