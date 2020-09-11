'Are We Heading Towards Emergency?': Ashoke Pandit Slams Sena's Bid To Block Republic TV

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Friday condemned the ‘dictate’ issued by Maharashtra’s ruling alliance partner Shiv Sena on forcing cable operators to stop airing Republic Media Network. In a video message, Pandit said that even if a party in power disagrees with the opinions of a channel, it has no right to impose a ban on it.

“I condemn the dictate issued by the Shiv Sena against Republic TV. You might not agree with their kind of journalism. You may not agree with the viewpoint and the opinions of its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami but that does not mean that you ban the channel and ask the cable operators to not air the channel,” he said.

The filmmaker suggested that if the party has an issue with the content aired on the channel, it can approach the judiciary instead of banning it. “If you have any problem, go to court. And always fight for freedom of expression. Just because his arguments don’t suit you, you cannot forcefully ban the channel,” he said.

Ashoke Pandit further requested Shiv Sena to refrain from such actions and prevent itself from being labelled as a ‘dictator’. He said that people do not want to head towards the days when an Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi caused chaos across the nation. He urged the part to uphold founder Bal Thackeray’s vision for the country and its people.

“Are we heading towards emergency days? Are we heading toward those bad days which was stamped on us by Indira Gandhi? This is not what Shiv Sena is all about. We are big fans of Bal Thackeray who created this party for all common men. We salute that man and remember him because he had a different vision and thought positively for the country. He cared for the poor and the right of the public. I urge the party to not be trapped in these issues and be labelled as a dictator,” Ashoke Pandit said.

Shiv Sena attempts to block Republic TV

As Republic Media Network continues to fight for truth and justice in the Sushant death case, a shocking and brazen attempt was made to block Republic TV and Republic Bharat's right to report. A party wing of the ruling Shiv Sena issued threats to cable networks in Maharashtra to stop airing the channel.

Ths Shiv Cable Sena, which is a wing of the Shiv Sena, wants to block the network from beaming to people's homes in the state; this happened after Republic’s reporter Anuj was put in jail and has languished there for three days without anything resembling due process for chasing a lead in the Sushant case investigation. The Shiv Cable Sena has issued an order which is signed by Sanjay Raut’s brother Sunil Raut. Sanjay Raut is the “pramukh margdarshak” of this organisation.

They want to block Republic



They want to block us from you



Stand against this emergency mindset



Show them the strength in our unity



Ensure they #CantBlockRepublic



Sign the petition now!https://t.co/Y9zlarecVl pic.twitter.com/bg4UivYuwV — Republic (@republic) September 11, 2020

