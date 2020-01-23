Ashoke Pandit Slams Nandita Das's Remark On Shaheen Bagh, Calls It 'frustration'

Amid the ongoing ruckus at Shaheen Bagh in the name of anti-CAA protests, actor Nandita Das has come forward and said that more Shaheen Bagh like protests are coming up across the country. Reacting to the Shaheen Bagh remark made by Nandita Das on the sidelines of the Jaipur Literature Festival, Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association President and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit slammed Nandita Das and stated that people are doing this out of 'frustration.'

Speaking with Republic TV, the filmmaker said, "I am not surprised. This is the same 'Award Wapsi gang' that tried to create unrest in the country. All these Literature festivals are breeding grounds. The so-called 'leftists' use these platforms to hit the country. This entire tirade against the Prime Minister is because their shops are closing down. This is their modus Operandi. Everything will die down after the Delhi elections. People are not fools or uneducated. The so-called leftists are frustrated because their NGOs are shut, the money that came from abroad has stopped, they have gone bankrupt as far as funds are concerned."

READ | More Shaheen Baghs coming up across the country: Nandita Das

Nandita Das's controversial Jaipur Literature festival remark

While addressing the Jaipur Literature Festival on Thursday, actor Nandita Das praised the people who are protesting against the Citizenship Amendement Act. In her statement, she also spoke about more Shaheen Bagh like protests coming up across the nation.

The actor said the protests against the CAA and the NRC are "spontaneous" and no political parties are involved in them. "These are led by students and common people. The youth has created hope in the country. Every other place is becoming a Shaheen Bagh now, and I think as human beings, we should speak up against these laws," Das said. She emphasized that with the economic slowdown, growing unemployment rate, and now with the CAA and the NRC, the country has become a topic of discussion across the world as "people are being divided on the basis of religion".

READ | BJP slams Kejriwal over Shaheen Bagh, cites Republic sting exposing 'western media' plot

READ | Subramanian Swamy slams 'Jinnah Wali Azadi morons'; Here's what he wants them to know