Ashwani Handa Asks Why Cong High-command Not Focusing On J&K, Demands Leadership Change

As the infighting in Congress' Kashmir delegation continued, party leader Ashwani Handa on Wednesday spoke to Republic and explained the motive behind the letter written to high command. According to Handa, nearly 200 members left the party in recent years and it was time to change Congress leaders in the valley region. Ex-MLAs and Ministers such as GM Saroori, Vikar Rasool Wani, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Manohar Lal Sharma, Naresh Gupta, Ghulam Nabi Monga, Subash Gupta, Amin Bhat and Anwar Bhat have submitted their resignations to party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC J&K in-charge Rajani Patil, sources told Republic TV.

The Kashmir Congress leader also added that the party has been losing elections for the past seven years and senior Kashmir leaders are not able to perform.

"In last few years 200 members left party and party's condition is getting worse day by day. No accountability is being taken by senior leaders. Why is high command not concentrating on this? We are asking that how are we going to perform in the upcoming elections? Our concerns are based on the fact that there is no other solution for J&K than Congress. Everyone's eye lies on Ghulam Nabi Azad, the development in J&K has stopped somewhere as it was going during Congress rule so looking at people's demand we have written to party high command saying that party President here is not able to deliver performance and we have lost elections in last 7 years so to change the leadership," said Ashwani Handa.

Kashmir Congress members' rift with President Ghulam Ahmad Mir

Sources indicated that many leaders are unhappy as Mir has been allowed to continue despite him and his son losing the Lok Sabha polls and the District Development Council election respectively. Moreover, there is bitterness owing to the Congress top brass allegedly neglecting the fact that hundreds of leaders have left the party during the tenure of Mir. Speaking to Republic TV, former Minister Vikar Rasool Wani confirmed, "We have been demanding a change in leadership for 7 years. It is a different matter that the top brass is not doing it".