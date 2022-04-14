Ashwani Handa Blames 'The Kashmir Files' For Rise In Number Of Targeted Killings In J&K

As politics over the Vivek Agnihotri directorial 'The Kashmir Files' movie continues to remain unabated, Congress leader Ashwani Handa has now blamed the movie for a reported increase in targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir. This came in wake of a recent attack on a civilian in the Kulgam district which resulted in his death on Wednesday evening.

After release of movie #KashmirFiles the way outsiders in Kashmir have been targeted by Selective Killings, it has become a worrying situation and today targeted of Satish Rajput located in Kulgam by selective killing is proof of this.situation is out of the hands of govt@ANI — Ashwani Handa INC (@Jk_ashwanihanda) April 13, 2022

In a video message, the Congress leader can be seen directly accusing the film of an increase in attacks as he says that many outsiders in Kashmir have been targetted by selective killings further adding that the situation has gotten out of the hands of the government.

"The claims made by the Jammu and Kashmir administration have proven to be failed since the film 'The Kashmir Files' have released leading to an increase in selective killings in the valley. Every other day, a Muslim or a non-Kashmiri civilian is being attacked and the government continues to stay inresponsive on the incidents", he said.

Further noting that the Amarnath Yatra is also set to begin in the coming days, Handa also said that Jammu and Kashmir government needs to take stringent measures to avoid such incidents in the valley and conduct the yatra peacefully.

Increase in targeted killings in Kashmir

Notably, there has been a reported increase in civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir where people especially from minority communities and from outside Jammu and Kashmir have been facing attacks in the recent past. As far as the figures are concerned, a total of 11 attacks were reported in 2017 followed by three attacks in 2018, six attacks in 2019, three in 2020, and 11 attacks in 2021.

In a recent, a civilian named Satish Kumar Singh who was a driver by profession and a resident of Kulgam's Kakran was attacked by a suspected terrorist after which he succumbed to his injuries. The Kashmir Zone Police also took to Twitter to update about the incident. Apart from this, many other attacks were also reported since March 2022 where civilians, minorities, and outsiders have been facing attacks from suspected terrorists. This has also prompted the authorities to step up their vigilance in the areas.

