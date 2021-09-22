Ashwani Kumar Affirms 'focus Should Be On Public Welfare' In Punjab After Change Of Guard

In the midst of the chaos in the Congress' Punjab branch, senior party official and former Union Minister, Ashwani Kumar remarked on Wednesday that the time has come to shift the focus of state politics from "personalities" to "people's welfare." The Congress leader told ANI that the new government's first priority should be public welfare. He further stated that Punjab politics should be based on a people-centric political discourse rather than the Hindu-Sikh-Dalit debate. He went on to say that the moderate centre must be embraced as a guarantee of political stability in the border state.



"The urgent relief to the urban and rural poor, particularly with respect to power bills, effective grievances redressal mechanism, maintaining social and religious harmony, respect for all religious sensitivities and employment generation for women and youth should be the top priorities of the new dispensation," he said.

Ashwani Kumar lauds the decision to elect Channi as the Punjab Chief Minister

Kumar also praised the party's decision to name Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab's new Chief Minister, saying the new Chief Minister is anticipated to recognise the valid political goals of party members, which gives him goodwill for an efficient government. Kumar praised the Congress leadership on Monday for appointing Channi as Punjab Chief Minister, calling it the "right choice at the right time." On Monday, Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as Punjab's 16th Chief Minister. Following months of battling with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder Singh offered his resignation to state Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday.

Close associates of Amarinder Singh could lose their positions

As discussions over the cabinet of newly-appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi begin, close associates of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh are likely to be affected as well. Three ministers, including Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi and Gurpreet Singh Kangar, may lose their ministerial positions, according to ANI sources. Ex-CM Singh has also announced that he will be staying in politics.

Five people to be inducted into Punjab CM's cabinet

According to ANI sources, five new people will be brought into Punjab CM Channi's cabinet. This comes as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu met with All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal and AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat in the national capital on Tuesday to discuss the cabinet reshuffle-cum-expansion. The discussion, which lasted about an hour, took place at Venugopal's house.

Along with MLA Pargat Singh, Punjab Congress Working President Kuljeet Nagra attended the meeting. Rawat declared after the meeting that everything was well inside the party and that the new cabinet would be presented soon. These events occur just months before the Punjab Assembly elections to be held in early 2022.

I am grateful to my leader Smt.Sonia gandhi ji,Shri @RahulGandhi ji, Smt. @priyankagandhi Ji and Smt.Ambika Soni Ji for holding my hand and bestowing me the opportunity to serve the state of Punjab as Chief Minister. In me the entire @INCIndia leadership has honoured a common man pic.twitter.com/t5whA4WPOz — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) September 20, 2021

(With inputs from ANI)

(IMAGE: PTI / ANI)