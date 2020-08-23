Ashwani Kumar Bats For Sonia Gandhi; Says 'wrong To Question Her Leadership'

Senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar on Sunday backed interim president Sonia Gandhi and questioned the timing of a letter which has sought a complete overhaul of the organisation, saying the need of the hour is to stay united. This comes after 23 Congress leaders wrote to her seeking structural changes in the party - several senior leaders have opposed the idea, reiterating faith in the Gandhis' leadership.

Kumar further said that the time for political justice is here and hopefully, the letter will expose the leaders who have repeatedly harmed the party.

"The timing and the motivation of the letter are suspect. Although some congressmen of long-standing are signatories to the letter, there are some who have harmed the party repeatedly even after receiving more than their just dues. The time for political justice is here and hopefully, the letter will expose such 'leaders'."

He further said that issues required to be addressed can be addressed under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi who has held the party together through difficult times.

"Only a year ago, party persons literally begged Sonia Gandhi to lead the party and she agreed as a call of duty. It is wrong to question her unifying leadership at this stage. I am of the view that under the present extraordinary circumstances political adventurism cannot be the way forward," said Ashwani Kumar.

Sonia Gandhi: ‘Get together and find a new chief’

Responding to the leaders seeking structural change, sources report that Sonia Gandhi has asked the leaders that all of them should get together and find a new chief. Sources state that Gandhi has indicated does not want to carry out the responsibilities any further. The Congress is allegedly now planning to vote a 'non-Gandhi' president once Sonia Gandhi steps down.

23 leaders seek 'structural changes'

Hinting at apparent turmoil within the Grand old party, 23 senior leaders have written to party's interim-Chief Sonia Gandhi raising a 5-Point Agenda to revive the Party. The letter emphasised on the need for active leadership in the party and raised questions about the party's condition and direction, demanding an internal election to the CWC. The five-page letter - drafted by two senior leaders bears the signatures of leaders from the Congress' 'old guard ' and the 'young guard' (i.e Rahul Gandhi supporters). Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tiwari, Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor, Jitin Prasad, Veerappa Moily, Pramod Tiwari, PJ Kurien, Sandeep Dikshit, as per sources. Meanwhile, Congress has denied that it has received any such letter.

