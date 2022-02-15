Ashwani Kumar Blasts 'uninspiring Leadership' Post Congress Exit; 'haven't Quit Politics'

Exiting Congress after 46 years, senior leader and ex-Union Minister Ashwani Kumar claimed that the party does not have a transformative or inspiring leadership. A senior advocate at the Supreme Court, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab for three consecutive terms from 2002 to 2016. Moreover, he served as the Minister for Law and Justice in the UPA government led by Dr. Manmohan Singh from 2012 to 2013. In his first reaction after sending his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Kumar made it clear that he cannot compromise with his dignity and self-esteem.

Ashwani Kumar remarked, "It was a painful decision, certainly not an easy decision. I thought long and hard over it and realised that the way the internal processes of the Congress are in place today, I cannot continue any longer consistent with my dignity and self-esteem. I have great personal regard for Shrimati Sonia Gandhi with whom I have worked for a very long time. But I felt that my shoulders were no longer strong enough to carry the weight of indifference."

"While one is a member of a party, one is constrained by many circumstances in terms of freedom of political action. I no longer wanted to be constrained by the inherent limitations by being a party man yet not able to contribute effectively in the service of public causes that are dear to me. So, I did not want to suffer double jeopardy." he added.

पार्टी नेतृत्व को सोचना चाहिए कि पार्टी के निष्ठावान लोग क्यों धीरे-धीरे पार्टी को अलविदा कह रहे हैं। मैंने ये फैसला अपनी ​अस्मिता और सम्मान को समक्ष रखकर लिया गया है। कांग्रेस अब वो पार्टी नहीं है जो पहले थी: कांग्रेस पार्टी से अपने इस्तीफे पर अश्विनी कुमार pic.twitter.com/BHr1yfEn61 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 15, 2022

'It is a painful decision'

Without blaming any individual for his decision, Ashwani Kumar stressed that Congress is no longer the same party whose values he cherished. Amid his exit ahead of the Punjab Assembly election due on February 20, the senior advocate made it clear that he is open to joining other political parties. Congress has been facing intense infighting in the last few years with Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, Sushmita Dev, RPN Singh and Luizinho Faleiro switching allegiance to other parties.

The ex-Union Minister opined, "There have been a series of steps for the past several years. But we have continued regardless hoping that the party will mend its ways and correctives will be applied. But that was not forthcoming and that is why so many people have left the Congress party. Some have left a little earlier, some have left a little later. It is a painful decision. And therefore, without blaming any individual, because I don't need to do that, things are crystal clear, Congress is not the party that it was."

Ashwani Kumar clarified, "I have neither quit politics nor have I quit public service. I will continue to discharge my obligation to my nation as best as I can. There are many avenues open to me. It is not only a question of political parties. It is also a question of public space that is available to a thinking person". On whether he would consider joining BJP, he quipped, "I have not even given a thought about where I will land. If I land in any party, that thought has not even crossed my mind. This is the next step which I will consider in due course".

Image: Twitter/ANI