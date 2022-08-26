Former Congress leader Ashwani Kumar called senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation from the grand old party 'unfortunate' but said that that it was meant to happen as senior leaders are feeling "disrespected and ignored".

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Kumar, who quit the Congress in February this year, said, "The time has come when people have started feeling disrespected in the party. This is a new India where the young generation will not get manipulated by someone. They believe in taking action. Several party meetings were held, but all the suggestions were ignored."

Further, without mentioning the name of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashwani Kumar claimed that Congress has reached a downfall. He also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and held him responsible for the downfall of the grand old party.

"There cannot be a single reason for the downfall of the party, neither can one person can be blamed for it. However, those who are on the top most positions in the party leadership are totally responsible. They now need to answer. Party introspection has been done many times but no changes were seen. Rahul Gandhi's influential participation has slumped the party," Kumar said.

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress party

In a five-page letter written to party interim president Sonia Gandhi, veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday announced his exit from all posts of the party. Recalling his long-term association with the grand old party and also with Indira Gandhi, Azad in his letter launched a blistering attack on party leader Rahul Gandhi, holding him responsible for the worsening scenario in the party.

Claiming that all senior leaders were insulted and sidelined, he wrote, "Unfortunately, after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after January 2013 when he was appointed as VP by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him. All the senior and experienced leaders were sidelined as a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party."

