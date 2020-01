Former Rajya Sabha Speaker Ashwani Kumar refused to speak on Kapil Sibal's "States can't block CAA" remark and reiterated his stand against the recently amended law. Speaking after his book launch in Delhi, Kumar said that his book 'Hope in a Challenged Democracy' mentions the ongoing unrest in the country over the contentious CAA, NRC, and NPR. He added that the government should rethink its decision by considering the opinion of people.