Union Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget 2022, calling it an 'Amrit Budget of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The Minister also said that it is the budget which is highly beneficial for the common people, and added that even after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre has managed to take care of every economical aspect.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Ashwini Choubey said, "This is the Amrit Budget of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. After surfing an ocean, an 'amrit' has been brought out. I congratulate the PM. This budget is for the common people of India. This will fulfill PM Modi's effort of making India 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas'."

MoS Choubey added, "This budget will benefit the women, children, farmers, small and big businessmen. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, this Budget has managed to take care of everything. This a push for Digital India."

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022, which emphasised on four priorities - PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action.

Union Budget 2022: Big announcements on taxes and GST

Both Centre and States government employees' tax deduction limit to be increased from 10% to 14% to help the social security benefits of state govt employees and bring them at par with the Central government employees.

Any income from the transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except the cost of acquisition. Corporate surcharge to be reduced from 12% to 7%," announced FM Sitharaman.

Tax deduction limit to be reduced for central government employees from 18% to 15% in their contribution to NPAs.

The gross GST collections for the month of January 2022 are Rs 1,40,986 crores which is the highest since the inception of GST.

Customs duty on cut and polished diamonds, gems to be reduced to 5%.

India's economic growth estimated to be 9.27%

During the Budget session, FM Nirmala Sitharaman informed that India's growth is estimated to be at 9.27% in the current year, adding that it is highest among all large economies. She also said that India's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' will focus on complementing micro and macro economies, promoting digital economy, and private and public investments.

