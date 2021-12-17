Ashwini Nachappa, Khushbu Sundar & Lalitha Kumaramangalam Scorch Congress MLA's Rape Joke

Amid nationwide flak over Karnataka Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar's 'rape' remark, Olympian Ashwini Nachappa, BJP leader Kushboo Sundar and former NCW chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam slammed Congress MLA. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Olympian Ashwini Nachappa questioned the MLA if this is what he preaches at home and to youngsters who aspire to build a safe country.

While BJP leader Kushboo Sundar told Republic, "Irrespective of the party, men with such a mindset still exist in society, who look at women as object of desire, is sad".

She added that Ramesh Kumar's statement reflects on the mentality of the person and unfortunately this comes from a part that is headed by a woman". She added that no human in their senses can make statements of this kind.

Stating that any kind of apology concerning the remark is unacceptable, she urged Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to come forward apologize for the party member's statement.

Former NCW Chairperson on Ramesh Kumar's 'rape' remark

Terming Congress MLA's comment as 'insensitive and cruel', former NCW chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam said, "It's not a political matter, but women must be respected especially by the people who make decisions and are in power".

She then lashed out at Ramesh Kumar and said, "He is aware of what a rape victim goes through". She added that women are not given respect as they deserve.

Former NCW chairperson stated, "Lots of people go around championing women's empowerment. Why can't those who do so from his party take a stand?"

Karnataka Congress MLA's 'enjoy rape' remark

Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar had said, "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That is exactly the position in which you are." This statement was made during the ongoing winter session of the Karnataka assembly.

The remarks were made when MLAs in the state assembly demanded Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to extend the time to discuss farmers' issues.

To this, Speaker Kageri laughed and told the members of the assembly, "Whatever you decide I will say yes. What I am thinking is that let us enjoy the situation. I can't control or regulate the system, my concern is about the business of the house, it has also to be covered", at which point Ramesh Kumar piped in with his heinous statement.

(Image: ANI/PTI)