Ashwini Vaishnaw Lauds Centre, PM Modi For India's Achievement Of 100 Crore Vaccine Jabs

India on Thursday achieved a historic feat as it has administered more than 100 crore vaccine jabs since the country's inoculation drive began. According to the CoWIN portal, a total of 1,00,11,90,250 vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries. Commenting on the landmark achievement, Union Minister for Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the successful vaccination drive symbolises India’s grit.

Lauding the country for the historic achievement, union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw thanked the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to Republic TV Network on the occasion, the minister said, “We crossed the 100 crores mark on COVID-19 vaccination. I thank the country and PM Modi for crossing all hardships along the way and overcoming problems, and enabling good and free vaccine to fellow citizens.”

The minister went on to take a dig at the Opposition for their criticism over India’s vaccination drive in the past. Commenting on the criticism faced by the Centre during the start of the vaccination process, Vaishnaw said, “The people who criticised us were not used to doing such tasks. Today, under the leadership of PM Modi, the government is used to doing their tasks and planning them well. The Centre ensured that the vaccine is available to all.” He further thanked the healthcare workers, the public and all involved in the process for making the landmark vaccination achievement possible.

Vaccination in India

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. From February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination. The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1 all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

Earlier on Wednesday, the total vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 99.7 crores, according to the data available at 10.50 pm on the CoWIN portal. It added that around 75% of all adults have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 31% have received both doses.

Centre plans celebration for completing 100 crore vaccination in India

In order to celebrate the administering of 100 crore vaccines in India, the officials have informed that the largest khadi tricolour in the country, with dimensions of 225 feet by 150 feet and weighing around 1,400 kg will be displayed at the Red Fort on Thursday. The tricolour hoisted in Leh to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 will be used at the Red Fort.

Ahead of the event, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday appealed to the people who are eligible to get vaccinated without any delay and to be part of the historic vaccination journey of India. Apart from the unfurling of the tricolour, other events have also been lined up to mark the milestone on the COVID-19 vaccination exercise. As reported by PTI, the health minister will launch a song by singer Kailash Kher and an audio-visual film at the Red Fort during the event that celebrates India’s vaccine drive.

