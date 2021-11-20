'Ask Bada Bhai Imran To Stop Sending Drugs & Terrorists To India': Ravi Kishan To Sidhu

Responding to Navjoth Singh Sidhu's 'Big Brother' remarks on Pakistan PM, BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Saturday, said that the PPCC Chief must immediately request Imran Khan to stop sending terrorists to India. In a veiled jibe, Kishan furthered his attack saying Sidhu, as a 'younger brother,' can ask Imran Khan to not sell drugs to the country.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Ravi Kishan said "I request Sidhu to tell his big brother to stop the sale of drugs to India. He must also ask Imran Khan to stop sending terrorists to India".

BJP MP further stated that if Sidhu successfully convinces his big brother to stop these illegal and criminal activities then everyone will agree to the fact that Imran Khan is the big brother of Sidhu.

BJP slams Sidhu over 'Imran big brother' remarks

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed PPC Chief for his "big brother" remark and said, "This is not the lone statement from Sidhu. Earlier he had called Imran Khan - 'Mera yaar, dildaar'. He had hugged Army General Bajwa also,".

Referring to Sidhu's remarks on South Indian states, Sambit Patra said, "I want to remind South Indian people what Sidhu had said earlier. He had preferred Pakistan over South India and said that he understands Pakistan's food and language better than South India's. He had the audacity to compare South India with Pakistan".

Meanwhile, Congress national spokesperson Manish Tewari stated that the Pakistan PM can never be India's elder brother after sending terrorists to Indian soil and killing our soldiers.

Navjot Singh Sidhu mentions Imran Khan at Kartarpur Corridor

Earlier on Saturday, Navjot Singh Sidhu reached the integrated check post of the Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur, to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan. Upon arrival, he made contentious statements referring Imran Khan as his 'bada bhai' while speaking with his welcoming party.

Sidhu stated, "With the efforts of PM Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan, this (reopening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor) has been made possible." He later dismissed the controversial statement and said, "When PM Modi goes (to Pakistan) he is a 'Desh Premi when Sidhu goes, he is 'Desh Drohi'...Can't I call you a brother.. We follow Guru Nanak Dev's philosophy,"

