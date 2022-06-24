In a big claim, Devendra Bhuyar- an Independent MLA backing NCP in Maharashtra, alleged that he was offered a ministerial berth if he joins the rebel camp. Speaking to the media on Thursday, the Morshi legislator stressed that he had turned down this offer and threw his weight behind the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. While refusing to name the legislators who allegedly called him, Bhuyar attributed the present political crisis to the pressure on MLAs by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and BJP. At present, there are 7 Independent MLAs in the Eknath Shinde-led rebel camp which is holed up at a Guwahati hotel.

Independent MLA Devendra Bhuyar remarked, "The Shinde camp received instructions to take along Independent MLAs of their respective districts. I received calls from 2-3 MLA friends who are with him. But I made it clear that I am with MVA. MVA faces no threat today and in the foreseeable future. The picture will change after two days. They proposed that I should come to Guwahati and we will discuss which Ministry I will get. I can't tell openly who called me. 3-4 people called me. I have to maintain political secrecy. 50% of this crisis is due to ED and 50% crisis is due to the main leaders of the BJP."

Maharashtra political crisis

In a massive political development on Tuesday, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and multiple other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat. This came in the wake of several Sena MLAs cross-voting for BJP in the MLC polls. Subsequently, Shinde was replaced as the Legislative Party leader by MLA Ajay Choudhari- an indication that the Sena is unwilling to accept any demands of the rebels. The problem compounded for the MVA as the rebel MLAs moved further away to Guwahati in the wee hours of Wednesday.

In a Facebook Live session thereafter, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA comes back to Mumbai and makes such a demand in face-to-face interaction. Despite this emotional appeal, Sena legislators continue to flock to the rebel camp. On Thursday night, 37 Sena MLAs signed a resolution retaining Shinde as the Legislative Party leader. While this implies that the 2/3rd of the Shiv Sena Legislative Party is now with the Thane leader, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party filed an application with Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal seeking disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs.