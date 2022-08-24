Assam: AIUDF MLA Claims 6 Congress MLAs 'in Touch' To Join Party; 'met Our Party Chief'

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya claimed that six Congress MLAs are in touch with his party and want to join the AIUDF. This comes after the Assam BJP chief had claimed that some opposition party MLAs may join the BJP soon.

Barbhuiya claimed the Congress party MLAs are waiting for the opportune time and do not want by-elections. "Six months ago, I said that few Congress MLAs will share the dais with us and we will be together. Now 2-3 Congress MLAs are with us. They have also met our party supremo Badruddin Ajmal. We don't want a by-election, so we are waiting. At least six Congress MLAs are in touch with us," Karim Uddin Barbhuiya said.

‘Don’t go to BJP’: Barbhuiya

Claiming that the BJP will be finished in the next 5-6 years, Barbhuiya appealed to the Congress MLAs not to join the party. "BJP is going to be finished in next 5-6 years and their downfall has started from Bihar. So I request the other Congress MLAs that they need not go to BJP. From the beginning, we are opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). We also support the Assam Accord. For greater interest of Assam, don't go to BJP, think about your area, your state and join AIUDF," Karim Uddin Barbhuiya said.

Apart from MLAs from the Congress party, many leaders are also set to join AIUDF, said Barbhuiya. “On September 2, many Congress leaders, including Barpeta district president, state-level general secretary will join AIUDF in Barpeta," he claimed.

BJP claims Opposition MLAs will join party soon

On the other hand, Assam state BJP head Bhabesh Kalita recently claimed that some MLAs from the opposition faction may join BJP’s fold and that all sections and political parties were satisfied with the work done by the Assam state government under the leadership of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Opposition legislators are happy and satisfied with the developmental activities that are being taken up in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma," Kalita told ANI.

Cracks in the opposition

Three opposition MLAs joined the BJP post the 2021 Assembly elections in Assam and then got re-elected through by-polls.

Many MLAs from the non-ruling side also voted for the BJP and the alliance in the recently held presidential elections. The same stand was taken by the MLAs from the opposing side while filling two Rajya Sabha seats from Assam.