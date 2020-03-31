Assam Begins Manhunt To Trace People Who Attended Jamaat Conference In Nizamuddin

The Assam government upon receiving details of the individuals from the state who attended the Tablighi Markaz in Nizamuddin, has started a massive manhunt. The state government has already traced six individuals so far.

Around 450 individuals from the State attended the Jamaat Conference. The first list that was shared by Central agencies with the state government had around 150 names, followed by another with around 199 names and it has been further learnt that another list is being expected.

'We are acting on it'

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network in Guwahati, Assam Health Minister and NEDA Convener Dr Himanta Biswa said that the State government is making an assessment. He said, "We have received the inputs and we are acting on it. We have sent our teams. Around 450 persons were there in the jamaat. We are ascertaining whether they have come back or still there."

READ | Markaz Nizamuddin Denies Its Congregation Violated Any Laws, Despite Outbreak & Panic

He further added, "Initially we have learnt that 6 people have returned. We have sent health department teams. Rest input will be available in two hours. "Once we get them, we will bring them to the hospital and test will be done, we will collect their swab and quarantine them," the minister said.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Over 300 Hospitalised Over Nizamuddin Event; Total Cases At 1251

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, GP Singh, ADGP, Law & Order, Assam informed Republic Media Network that the State police is coordinating with central agencies. When asked about the attendees from Assam, he said, "Yes. Most of them are still in Delhi. We’re in touch and have shared the list with Central Agencies for further sharing," he informed. He also shared the initial input that over a hundred people from Assam attended the conference.

READ | Elgar Parishad Case: Special NIA Court Denies Bail To Accused Varavara Rao And Shoma Sen

READ | 'Telangana Still Enumerating Nizamuddin Attendees' Says Minister KTR As 300 Hospitalised