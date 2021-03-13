Assam BJP Booth President Stabbed To Death Ahead Of Polls; CM Sonowal Assures Action

In a shocking incident of violence in poll-bound Assam, a BJP booth president of Buridihing Gaon Panchayat in the Tinsukia district was stabbed to death on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Debananda Gogoi (48), was a resident of Doomdooma Nogaon village under Bordumsa police station. The alleged accused, Joychandra Gogoi, who belongs to the same village has been arrested. He had fled the village after committing the crime and was nabbed by a police team.

They are yet to ascertain if the accused has connections with any political party or if the incident was a result of political rivalry ahead of the Assembly elections slated for later this month.

Assam CM dials DGP

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has strongly condemned the murder of the BJP worker and directed the Director-General of Police (DGP) to oversee the investigation and punish the guilty at the earliest.

Strongly condemn the brutal murder of @BJP4Assam karyakarta, Deba Gogoi, Booth President under Margherita LAC.



My deepest condolences to his family & friends. Such acts of violence will not be tolerated & I assure that law will take its course to punish the guilty. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) March 12, 2021

Spoke to DGP regarding the incident and directed him to oversee the investigation so that the guilty party is brought to book at the earliest. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) March 12, 2021

In response to the CM's tweets, Assam DGP GP Singh said, the accused Joy Chandra Gogoi has been arrested and effort is being made to recover the dagger used in the offense. Further investigation is on.

Himanta Biswa Sarma offers condolences

Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took cognisance of the matter and said he was anguished by the news of BJP booth president's murder. Sarma offered condolences to the family and prayed that they get justice soon.

Shocked & anguished to hear killing of Debananda Gogoi Ji, @BJP4India booth president of Buridihing Gaon Panchayat in Tinsukia. I condemn this act of violence.



May God give strength to his family in this time of grief. We shall see to it that the family gets justice.



à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤‚à¤¤à¤¿ ðŸ™ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 13, 2021

Assam Assembly polls

Assembly elections Assam is set to take place in three phases, from March 27 to April 6. Results will be declared on May 2. The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly election, its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance. Meanwhile, the opposition has stitched a strong alliance with Congress, BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(ML) joining hands.