Assam Woman BJP Leader Dies By Suicide After Her Intimate Photos Get Leaked

Assam BJP leader Indrani Tahbildar is said to have died by suicide on Friday. Sources say Tahbildar, who was the party's kisan morcha secretary in Assam, took 50 sleeping pills in a bid to kill herself. A day before her death, Tahbildar had told her party colleague that some of her intimate pictures were being circulated, the colleague said. "She was distressed but I never anticipated that she would take such a step. When she told (me) this, I asked her to go to the police as well as the top party leaders of the State," she said.

Sources say Tahbildar was in a relationship with Anurag Chaliha, a BJP worker and an executive member of the state Kisan Morcha. They further said Chaliha was living at Tahbildar's residence as a tenant in Bamunimaidam area of Guwahati. Tahbildar is said to be on the run. An autopsy is yet to be carried out and police are expected to respond after the autopsy report comes in.

Tahbildar, who hails from Guwahati, is said to have been very active in the party circle and was often seen taking active part in party events.