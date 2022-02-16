Assam BJP MLA Lodges Plaint On KCR For Asking Proof Of Surgical Strike; 'questioning Army'

Assam BJP MLA Diganta Kalita on Wednesday lodged a complaint against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for demanding proof of surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army. Speaking to ANI, the BJP MLA condemned KCR's statement and demanded strict legal action against the leader.

"Today I lodged a complaint against Telangana CM, at Kamalpur PS. He's raising questions on the sovereignty of the country and doubting and questioning Army. He's demanding proof of surgical strike. I condemn his statement. Stringent legal action should be taken," he said.

Earlier, the Telangana CM's statement had drawn the ire of Union Minister Anurag Thakur who jibed that the leader was 'nervous' after the surgical strike in Huzurabad. "Words of Congress and TRS sound similar to that of Pakistan. Whenever elections come, they do new experiments - be it hijab or surgical strike because they can't compete with BJP as far as development is concerned. Questioning the surgical strike shows the mindset of KCR", Anurag Thakur stated.

KCR backs Rahul’s surgical strike proof demand

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday sought proof from the Central government of India’s surgical strikes against Pakistan. “There is nothing wrong in Rahul Gandhi asking for proof of surgical strikes. What was wrong. Even I am asking. Let the government of India show as there are apprehensions amongst the people,” the Telangana CM said.

"The BJP is using surgical strike politically. The Army is fighting at the border. If anyone is dying, it's Army personnel, and they should be given credit for it, not BJP," he added.

The Indian Army had conducted surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 2016 and destroyed terror launchpads. The strike was conducted to avenge the terror attack in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of 18 Indian soldiers.

In February 2019, the Indian Airforce carried out another blistering airstrike following the Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14.

Post both counterattacks, Opposition political parties including Congress had toed Pakistan's line and demanded proof from the Indian Army.