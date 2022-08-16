Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita Claims 'many Congress MLAs Will Join BJP Soon'

Amid massive speculations of Assam opposition MLAs joining the ruling party, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita on Tuesday morning claimed that some Opposition Congress MLAs may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita said, “Development happened in Assam under Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership. Opposition MLAs are also happy with the development in the state. They are very much satisfied with the work done in Assam.”

“I will not tell the numbers, but many will join. Everything will be clear in the coming days. All sections and political parties are satisfied with the steps taken by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the development in Assam,” Kalita added.

Notably, around 22 MLAs in Assam cross-voted in support of President-elect Droupadi Murmu, defying their parties' stated support for Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Earlier, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Assam, Prasanta Phukan, claimed that eight legislators from the Opposition will join the ruling party within a month.

Congress MLAs to join BJP in a month: BJP leader

BJP leader Prasanta Phukan, who represents the Dibrugarh seat in Upper Assam, said the eight were in discussions with the BJP on crossing sides.

“I heard the Congress is planning a yatra programme in constituencies of BJP MLAs in a bid to boost the party. What is the point of such an exercise when eight of their legislators are joining the BJP soon,” Phukan told reporters.

The 68-year-old four-time legislator Prasanta Phukan said initially nine Congress MLAs were planning to make the switch but later the number dropped to eight as one couldn’t be accommodated.

"Active talks are underway at present with the Congress MLAs about them resigning from the party as well as the Assembly and joining BJP. The switchover will happen within a month,” said Prasanta Phukan.

Currently, Congress has 27 MLAs in the Assam Assembly and the BJP has 63 MLAs in the 126-member Assembly.

It is pertinent to mention that last year, two Congress legislators, Rupjyoti Kurmi (Mariani) and Sushanta Borgohain (Thawra), and Phanidhar Talukdar (Bhabanipur) from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) resigned from the Assembly and joined the BJP. All three of them later won by-polls as BJP candidates.