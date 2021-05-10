Assam: BJP’s Ranjeet Dass, AGP’s Atul Bora To Be Part Of Himanta's Cabinet Say Sources

A day after BJP chose Himanta Biswa Sarma as its Assam Chief Minister, sources on Monday reported that 13 ministers are set to be sworn-in along with Sarma at 12 noon at Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati. Sources revealed that BJP party chief Ranjeet Dass and Keshab Mahanta will be inducted into the cabinet, along with BJP allies' - AGP chief Atul Bora and UPPL leader Urkhao Brahma. While Mahanta and Bora were part of ex-CM Sarbananda Sonowal's cabinet, Brahma and Dass are new entrants to Himanta's cabinet. BJP chief JP Nadda will attend Sarma's oath ceremony.

13 ministers to take oath along with Himanta

On Sunday, Sonowal submitted his resignation to Governor Jagdish Mukhi and proposed Sarma as the next Chief Minister, backed by BJP State president Ranjeet Kumar Dass. Later, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced that Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had been elected as the legislative party chief and the next CM of the state at a legislative meeting in Guwahati. On Saturday, both Sonowal and Sarma met BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the leadership issue of the next government. The 51-year-old Jalukbari MLA will continue to be the convenor of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

Himanta Vs Sonowal

Sonowal, who belongs to Assam's indigenous Sonowal-Kachari tribals, and Sarma, the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance, were contenders for the top post of the Assam government. The incumbent Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, whose clean image and good governance over the past term have helped the party regain power in the state, but has been overshadowed by Himanta Biswa Sarma. The CM - a former AASU leader has been the Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports in the first Modi govt.



On the other side is Himanta Biswa Sarma, the ex-Congress leader who had powered the BJP rule in Assam and helped the party make inroads in the Northeast region, in the 2016 elections. An influential leader in the NE, Sarma had left the Congress in 2015 to join the BJP. He was not considered for the post of Chief Minister last time as he was too new to the party. However, over time, Sarma has outdone himself, tightening BJP’s grip over neighbouring states of Arunachal, Manipur, and Tripura in a very short period.

The Assembly elections campaign season in the state of Assam has been marked by speculation of Sonowal possibly getting a role in the Union government and Himanta Biswa taking his place as the Chief Minister, as the saffron party did not name a CM candidate outright. In the results announced for the 126-member Assam assembly last Sunday, the BJP won 60 seats while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UP. Congress failed miserably, winning 29 seats while its Mahajot alliance partners won - AIUDF (16), BPF (4) and CPM (1).