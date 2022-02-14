Assam BJYM Files 1,000 Complaints Against Rahul Gandhi For His ‘Gujarat To WB’ Tweet

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Yuva Morcha in Assam on Monday, February 14, claimed that its activists have filed over 1,000 complaints against Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at several police stations in the state over his tweet where he allegedly excluded the Northeast. However, it was not immediately known if any case has been registered by police stations against these complaints, PTI reported.

Speaking to news agency PTI, a special Director general of police (DGP) said that the state has 329 police stations, 293 outposts and 151 patrol posts. While a complaint can be filed at all three places, a case can be only registered at a police station, he added.

Assam BJYM media in charge, Biswajit Khound, said that over 1,000 complaints have been filed against Rahul Gandhi but did not give any other details. The Yuva Morcha claimed that the Wayanad MP in his tweet had allegedly excluded the Northeast region while describing India.

"Gandhi mentioned India as stretching from Kashmir to Kerala and Gujarat to West Bengal, thereby eliminating Northeast from India. It carried a threat to India's geographical integrity and security," Khound said in the statement.

In one of the purported complaints filed with cops and shared with media, the youth wing of the saffron party alleged that Rahul Gandhi's tweet indirectly supports China's claim over the Northeast region, especially that Arunachal Pradesh is part of it. His tweet indicated the "separatist mentality", Khound alleged, adding that the grand old party is unfortunate for India and Rahul Gandhi is India's problem.

A spokesperson of BJP also informed that the party's Mahila Morcha has filed cases against Gandhi at different police stations.

Rahul Gandhi in trouble for ‘Gujarat to WB’ tweet

Last week, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted about the diversity and strength of India. "There is strength in our Union. Our Union of Cultures. Our Union of Diversity. Our Union of Languages. Our Union of People. Our Union of States. From Kashmir to Kerala. From Gujarat to West Bengal. India is beautiful in all its colours. Don't insult the spirit of India," he had said on the microblogging platform.

The action by BJYM comes after the youth and student wings of Congress loaded FIRs across the state against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his contentious remark on Gandhi's father.

Addressing a rally in Uttarakhand, Sarma had attacked Rahul Gandhi for asking for proof of 2016 Surgical strikes and doubting the efficacy of the anti-COVID vaccines. He had even asked whether "BJP had ever demanded proof of Gandhi being the son of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi".

(With inputs from PTI)