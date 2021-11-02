Assam Bypolls: CM Himanta Sarma Confident Of BJP's Win In All Constituencies

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the BJP is set to win in all five constituencies where bypolls were held as they lead in all the constituencies. The BJP has already emerged victorious in Thowra as counting continues in the other four seats.

He tweeted, “In Assam, BJP and allies are all set to register an emphatic win on all 5 constituencies in the bye-polls by huge margins. This is a loud endorsement of people’s faith in the visionary leadership of Hon PM Sri @narendramodi. Grateful to Sri @AmitShah and @JPNadda for your guidance. (sic)”

As per the official records, 73.38% of the 7.96 lakh electors cast their vote in the bypolls on Saturday.

According to the Election Department, the voting was conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. The constituencies that went under voting were Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra. The Election Department said, “As of now, the poll percentage has been estimated at 73.38% for the five constituencies.” The constituency of Bhabanipur registered the highest voter turnout of 78% followed by Gossaigaon at 77.37%, Thowra at 75.07%, Mariani at 69.81% and Tamulpur at 67.88%.

Bypolls remained peaceful

As per police officials, there were no untoward incidents reported from any of the constituencies as there was tight security in place. A total of 31 candidates competed for the five seats that fell vacant due to resignations and the deaths of legislators. The state ruling BJP has only competed in three seats and left the other two to alliance partner UPPL. However, Congress has fielded candidates in all five. The poll results will not affect the composition of the government.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the EC had asked the states to take strict measures to ensure that the polling stations follow COVID-19 protocols. The EC ensured that there were facilities like thermal scanning, hand sanitiser, face masks available at the polling stations. The EC also put in efforts to ensure that the polling booths were people-friendly as they decorated the booths with colourful balloons. They also placed selfie stands, playing areas for children and resting places for elderly and PwD electors. There were several all-women-managed and model polling stations as well in a few constituencies.

