Assam Cabinet Reshuffle Tomorrow, 2 BJP MLAs To Take Oath As Ministers: CM Himanta Sarma

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has indicated the expansion of his Assam cabinet with the addition of two new ministers. The cabinet is to undergo a reshuffle as the leader stated that two new Bharatiya Janata Party Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will take oath as ministers on Thursday. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 3 PM at Srimanta Sankardev Auditorium in Guwahati.

Assam cabinet reshuffle tomorrow, 2 BJP MLAs to take oath as ministers

"The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium in Guwahati on Thursday at around 3 pm. Two MLAs from BJP will take oath as ministers," the Assam Chief Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

The statement came after the CM had said that one of the ministers to be inducted into his cabinet would be from the hill districts.

Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam last year and this will be his first cabinet reshuffle. The cabinet currently has a 14-member team. The BJP-led alliance’s cabinet would still have two more berths even after the induction of these two MLAs. The cabinet can have a maximum of 18 members. Whether more members are to be inducted is still unclear.

This is the second term for Himanta Biswa Sarma as he has served as the CM for five years.

The chief minister's Political Secretary Jayanta Malla Baruah, a Nalbari MLA, and Haflong MLA Nandita Gorlosa are the two new faces, according to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), PTI reported.

The Assam Chief Minister had a meeting in Guwahati on Tuesday with senior officials and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sonitpur to discuss the approaching 'DCs' Conference.

The meeting was held via an internet conference with the goal of reviewing the meeting's preparations.

“The second Deputy Commissioners (DCs) conference will be held in Tezpur in Assam’s Sonitpur district on June 12 and 13 to review the implementation of government policies and schemes,” read an official statement.

Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua was among the senior officials who were also present in the meeting. The previous such conference had been held last year in August in Karbi Anglong district.