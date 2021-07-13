Assam Cattle Protection Bill: Beef Sale Within 5km Of Temples Banned; Regulations Proposed

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday tabled the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021 in the assembly seeking to prohibit the sale of beef and beef products in areas where non-beef-eating communities such as Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains were in higher concentration.

According to the changes proposed in the bill, the sale of beef products would be banned within a 5 km radius from any temple or Satra (Vaishnav monasteries). Furthermore, the sale and purchase of beef would take place under strict regulations only in those places that were permitted by competent authorities. The regulations on the sale of beef have been proposed to curb the illegal cross-border smuggling of cattle, which has been a rampant cause of concern in border states such as Assam and West Bengal.

Details of Assam's Cow Protection Bill

Tabling the bill in the assembly, Himanta Biswa Sarma compared the new cattle protection bill to the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950 which has been under enforcement in the state, saying that the latter did not have sufficient legal provisions to regulate the slaughter, consumption, and transportation of cattle. Notably, the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950, allows the slaughter of cattle above 14 years of age or those that have become permanently incapacitated due to age or medical illness after a certificate from veterinary authorities.

The new law, however, will prohibit a person from slaughtering a cow until he possesses a necessary certificate that the bovine (not being a cow) is over 14 years of age. A cow on the other hand will only be able to be slaughtered if it is permanently incapacitated. Duly licensed or recognized slaughterhouses will also be allowed to slaughter cattle. If the proposed bill is passed, then the previous law would be repealed.

Additionally, stringent forms of punishment have been laid down for violators or those who engage in the illegal smuggling of bovine (bulls, bullocks, cows, heifer, calves, male and female buffaloes, and buffalo calves.) If a person is convicted under the law, he may face imprisonment for up to three years with a fine between Rs 3-5 lakh or both. A repeated offender would face the same punishment but doubled.