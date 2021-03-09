Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Files Poll Nomination Papers From Majuli

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal filed his nomination for the Assam assembly elections from the Majuli Assembly seat at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Garmur on March 9, 2021. Before filing his nomination in the DC's office, Sonowal took out a colourful cultural rally along with the senior leaders of the BJP including former Minister Rockybul Hussein, Union Minister of State Rameshwar Teli, Keshav Mahanta, MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, and Assam Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Das. He also visited a Namgar and a Shiva temple and sought blessings.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal files nomination for assembly elections

On the last day of filing nomination papers in the first phase, several Congress leaders including Asom Gana Parishad legislator Renupoma Rajkhowa, sitting Congress MLA Nurul Huda and former Minister Rockybul Hussein have filed the nomination. In poll-bound Assam, the filing of nominations for the first phase of the polling ends today.

While addressing a rally in Majuli in Assam, Sonowal urged the people to support him in the elections so that the BJP led government can play a second innings in the development of the state. He asserted that his government will continue a journey of "progress and development" if people will give him another opportunity. Assam CM emphasized the long-list of work done by the state government in the last five years. He affirmed that the government has introduced several big schemes and projects including the Jorhat-Majuli bridge that benefitted the Brahmaputra island.

The BJP has focused on 'development', says Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister said that his government has focused on protecting jati, mati and bheti (community, land, home). Ahead of the Assam polls, Sonowal asserted that people from all the communities, groups and tribes have been benefitted from the government policies introduced by the Centre under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM's 'Sab ka Saath sab ka Vikas, sab ka Vishwas' initiative has brought a huge change in the lives of people, CM added. He affirmed that the state government has also taken important steps "to root out corruption" and provide a dignified life to its citizens.

The Assam assembly elections will take place in three phases, from March 27 to April 6. Results will be declared on May 2.