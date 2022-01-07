Assam CM Alleges Conspiracy Behind PM's Security Breach; Demands Thorough Probe

Raising the demand of sacking of Punjab CM Charanjeet Singh Channi, Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday contended that Congress should take serious action in the matter of the PM Modi's security breach. The security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab has become a point of political contention among Congress and the BJP.

Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Congress for setting 'dangerous precedence'

While hitting at the Congress regime for showing bare negligence in ensuring optimal security arrangements during PM Modi’s visit, Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the ‘Congress has set a very dangerous precedence.’

Sarma went on to say that when the table turns tomorrow, and Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi make a visit to the non-Congress ruled states and they are not provided due security, what will happen then? “If tomorrow Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi visits a non-Congress ruled the state and if they are not provided with security what will they do?” Sarma quipped. Hinting that the breach in Prime Minister’s security was not a lapse, but a concocted ‘international conspiracy,’ Assam CM said that, “Congress has set the precedence. Definitely, there might be some international conspiracy. It needs to be investigated thoroughly.”

He also demanded a thorough probe, as it was a matter of serious concern.

PM Modi's security breach

In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab polls, PM Modi was forced to skip the Ferozepur rally on Wednesday as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes around 30 km from the destination due to a road blockade.



On account of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Furthermore, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action. On the other hand, Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that the state government had no information of PM Modi's route change. Downplaying the 'security breach' charge, he affirmed that there was 'absolutely no threat' to the Prime Minister.



Image: PTI/ANI