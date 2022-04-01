Assam CM Asserts AFSPA Withdrawal To Bring 'new Horizon Of Peaceful Environment' In State

After having extended the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) 62 times, since 1990, the Central Government finally, on Thursday, revoked the special powers granted to the armed forces in major parts of Assam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauding the Centre's decision said, the withdrawal of AFSPA will bring a new wave of development in Assam. He also appealed to the militant organisation ULFA-I to adopt the path of peace.

CM Himanta Sarma, while addressing the Assam assembly said, "After withdrawal of AFSPA from most parts of the state, a new horizon of a peaceful environment will start here. The state will get new strengths of development. On behalf of Assam & Northeast, I extend my gratitude to PM & HM for taking this historical decision".

Assam CM appeals militant organisations to 'take part in peace process'

Inspite of the prevailing peace in Assam, there are militant organisations who are still aggressively pursuing the path of violence. CM Sarma urged them to come forward to make Assam, a powerful state in the country. He said, "I appeal to ULFA-I and other militant organizations which are still in their arms movement, to come forward and take part in the peace process so that we all can make Assam a powerful state of the country".

Earlier, after the decision was taken by the Centre to reduce AFSPA in the state the CM said, "60% of Assam's area will be out of AFSPA purview and the disturbed areas will now be confined only to 31,724.94 sq km. AFSPA will be reduced from midnight of March 31". He added, the decision was taken in the light of the improving law and order situation in the state. "Historic Bodo Accord was a landmark. Following this, all factions of NDFB joined the mainstream. Karbi insurgents also signed an Accord. Talks on with various other groups," he said.

However, the act will still remain in force in the nine districts and one sub-division in the state. The Army will move out from the districts from where AFSPA has been removed however, they will be ready for deployment but, will not carry out any anti-insurgency operations. The Unified Command Structure will only be applicable to the areas where AFSPA is still in force.

Apart from Assam, the Central Government on Thursday reduced AFSPA in the adjacent states of Nagaland and Manipur, after decades. The AFSPA empowers the armed forces to carry out operations at will anywhere and arrest anyone without prior notice.

