Assam CM Sarma Exudes Confidence In BJP, Says Meghalaya Will Have BJP’s CM

The convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and the chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in Meghalaya on Sunday, claiming that the political landscape has altered and the BJP is geared up to form the state's administration.

CM Biswa, while campaigning for the BJP in Meghalaya, said, "Last time, the BJP won two seats, and this time we are contesting 60 seats. This time, our government will be formed. This time the chief minister will be from the BJP. In the past, we needed to ally with the National People's Party (NPP) to ensure that Congress did not form a government. But, now that the situation has changed, the BJP is standing on its own two feet. We are confident about forming the government. We are not dissecting the last five years of the government, that was the requirement of time. We did what we should have done, but now going ahead, we want to form our own government."

Countering the allegations of the opposition, which claims BJP is an "anti-Christen," CM said, "People have seen the personal rapport between the Pope and our Prime Minister. Where is the question of anti-Christianity? When the Prime Minister met the Pope many times and invited him to India, where was the question of anti-Christianity?"

Meghalaya Polls

As the state prepares to cast its vote on February 27, every party is engaged in a solitary battle. The National People's Party (NPP), United Democratic Party (UDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), People's Democratic Front (PDF), Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP), and Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM), the six major parties that are allies of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), have all separately announced their candidates for the 60-seat assembly.