Assam CM Blames Congress For North-East Border Rows; Says It Didn't Demarcate Boundaries

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has blamed the Indian National Congress for border disputes between states in the Northeast. On Monday, the Assam CM met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and discussed the Assam-Mizoram border dispute. The meeting came after CMs from both Assam and Mizoram governments agreed to find a lasting solution to the century-long dispute.

Assam CM said, "The Congress never wanted a united Northeast; that's why it left us to fight for our borders. But it could have been done better at the time of the creation of states. So over time, mistrust increased, but now we are trying to resolve it. When Congress created a state (in north-east), it didn't demarcate the boundary and annexed in the law itself which created the state."

Peace restored at Assam-Mizoram border

The BJP leader has assured that peace and tranquillity have been restored at the shared border with Mizoram. Sarma added that there could not be an overnight resolution of the decades-old border dispute.

He said issues related to "our borders for the last several decades" were there, and last September, "mistrust and differences" increased, resulting in this violent incident, but now the situation is peaceful.

"The governments of Assam and Mizoram have issued a joint statement urging for peace and tranquillity. As of now, things are normal; traffic is moving to Mizoram as usual. I can say as of now the situation is normal, peaceful, and there is no tension," Sarma said. "Mizoram has been demanding the inner line forest based on the notification issued by British in 1870. Assam's position is that there is a constitutional boundary, and Mizoram is asking about the historical boundary. Assam is protecting its constitutional boundary. We have discussed and settled the issue for the time being. I am in touch with the Mizoram chief minister and speak to him at least twice a day," he said.

Image Credits: PTI