Assam CM Calls For End Of Appeasement & Dynasty Politics At BJP National Executive Meet

As Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) national executive meeting entered its second day in Telanaga's Hyderabad, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke to reporters, giving the details of the party's 2-day gathering.

Detailing the BJP's national executive meet, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "On National Executive meet Day 1, we discussed economic resolution. On Day 2, it was time to discuss the political resolution. Home Minister Amit Shah moved the resolution. It was seconded by CM Bommai and me. It was passed unanimously."

"During the discussions, PM Modi made several suggestions like bringing development to the Northeast. He also suggested various ways BJP workers take the message of the achievement of our country to the grass-root level. PM Modi also highlighted how we should highlight the simple life and the message of the Droupadi Murmu in public. We know that only the electorate will vote, but PM feels the message and the story of Murmur’s struggle should be brought into the limelight," CM Sarma said.

Opposition criticises everything

Assam CM while addressing the media in Hyderabad said that the opposition criticises every scheme brought by the Central government. "Home Minister Amit Shah said whenever welfare schemes are launched, the Opposition criticises everything. Yoga day was opposed, and vaccines were opposed. Today the opposition is divided," CM Himanta said.

"Congress members are fighting to establish democracy in the party, but not electing a party president out of fear. Congress has 'Modi phobia'. They're opposing every decision taken in the national interest," he said.

Politics of appeasement must end

Sarma said that during the resolution, Amit Shah called family-led politics the greatest sin in politics. "Home Minister Amit Shah during the political resolution said that ‘Parivarwaad’, 'Jaatiwaad' (casteism) and 'Vanshwaad' (dynasty politics) are the greatest sin the politics."

Attacking the KCR government in Telangana, Sarma said that the party will fight against the dynasty politics of KCR and will form a government in Telangana. "Amit shah said that era of this (Dynasty politics) will come to an end in Telangana. And obviously, Telangana will have a new government," he said. "During his speech, Amit Shah made a clarion call to the people of India to end casteism, family-led politics and politics of appeasement and we should move toward the politics of development and performance," he told reporters

SC's verdict on Godhra riots 'historic'

The BJP leader said that the former chief of the saffron party, Shah also spoke about the Supreme Court's verdict on the Gujarat riots in the national executive meeting.

"Amit Shah called the Supreme Court judgement, over the Gujarat riots, historic. He said that all the allegations were declared false by the Supreme Court and the court called it politically inspired. SC exposes the conspiracy," Sarma said.

Recalling the abrogation of Article 370 and integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India, Agnipath scheme, Assam CM said that PM Modi has the courage to implement the schemes.