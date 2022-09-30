Assam CM Calls Rahul Gandhi 'politically Unfit'; Claims Congress Leader Has No Seriousness

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi stating that he "is not fit for politics" as he "does not have systematic seriousness" and wants to have power without responsibility. He further accused Rahul of being non-serious as a politician and arrogant as he behaves like "a feudal lord". In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Sarma who was earlier in Congress shared his experiences when he was part of the grand old party. Notably, he joined BJP in 2015.

"Firstly, he is unfit for politics. Probably, the work he should not do, he is doing. Rahul Gandhi sometimes leaves a meeting in between and goes for his exercise routine like jogging or suddenly goes to the next room and comes after half an hour while you keep waiting. There is no systematic seriousness. The Assam CM also claimed that a lot of people will come to the BJP from Congress." he said.

Sarma added that the Wayanad MP took moral responsibility for Congress' defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and losing his seat from Amethi. Even after stepping down as the party's president, he still continues to make crucial decisions. Rahul is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari but has failed to convey his vision for the country. "For the next 25 years, they talk only about the half pant of the RSS and venting out their anger and later meet some controversial pastor".

'Congress is all about Gandhis': CM Sarma

Talking about the inside culture of Congress, CM Sarma stated that the life of the party workers revolves around Gandhis it starts with them and ends with them. Congress has created an environment where beyond Gandhis they have nothing. Whenever someone resigns from the party, they accused the person of betraying the family, they will not say he has betrayed the nation. They will say that the family gave you everything but the fact is that the people of the nation give power, he added.